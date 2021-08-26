Overview

Dr. Frederick Wittlin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Dr. Wittlin works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.