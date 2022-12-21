Dr. Frederick White III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick White III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick White III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. White III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Homer104 Morris Cir, Homer, LA 71040 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White III?
Dr. White is an excellent Cardiologist. He takes his time, listens to everything you tell him and and genuinely cares for his patients. He has an excellent staff. I was transferred to him when Dr. Futrell retired and couldn’t be happier.
About Dr. Frederick White III, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821062548
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- U Ark Med Sci
- U Ark Med Sci
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White III works at
Dr. White III has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pericardial Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. White III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.