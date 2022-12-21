See All Cardiologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Frederick White III, MD

Cardiology
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick White III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. White III works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Homer, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pericardial Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Homer
    104 Morris Cir, Homer, LA 71040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Claiborne Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pericardial Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(52)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Frederick White III, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821062548
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Vanderbilt University Hospital
Residency
  • U Ark Med Sci
Internship
  • U Ark Med Sci
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick White III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. White III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. White III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. White III has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pericardial Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. White III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

