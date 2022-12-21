Overview

Dr. Frederick White III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. White III works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Homer, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pericardial Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

