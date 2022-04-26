Overview

Dr. Frederick White, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. White works at Endocrinology Associates in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.