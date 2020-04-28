Dr. Frederick Weniger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weniger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Weniger, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Weniger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Weniger works at
Locations
Weniger Plastic Surgery350 Fording Island Rd Ste 200, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 757-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weniger?
My entire experience at Weniger Plastic Surgery was professional, patient and perfect. The results I achieved are amazing. I had a breast augmentation and tummy tuck over a year ago. Choosing Dr. Weniger was the right choice. He gave me exactly what I was wanting. My scars are barely noticeable. He and his staff provided such a wonderful post-op experience with each follow up. I highly recommend Dr. Weniger!
About Dr. Frederick Weniger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366431272
Education & Certifications
- Magee Womens Hospital Of The Upmc Health System
- Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weniger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weniger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weniger works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Weniger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weniger.
