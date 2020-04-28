See All Plastic Surgeons in Bluffton, SC
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Weniger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Weniger works at Beyond Exceptional Dentistry in Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weniger Plastic Surgery
    350 Fording Island Rd Ste 200, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 757-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Coastal Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Fat Grafting to the Body
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Face
Liposuction
Skin Grafts

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Frederick Weniger, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366431272
Education & Certifications

  • Magee Womens Hospital Of The Upmc Health System
  • Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick Weniger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weniger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weniger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weniger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weniger works at Beyond Exceptional Dentistry in Bluffton, SC. View the full address on Dr. Weniger’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Weniger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weniger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weniger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weniger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

