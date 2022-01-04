Dr. Frederick Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
Dr. Weber is wonderful! After years of doctors glossing over my liver issues due to my weight, Dr. Weber got right down to it and was able to diagnose exactly what was wrong with me. Dr. Weber is highly intelligent, and pleasant. I have been seeing him for almost 12 years now, and I feel he has really prolonged my life.
About Dr. Frederick Weber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1316995509
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Primary Biliary Cholangitis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.