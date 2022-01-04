Overview

Dr. Frederick Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Gastro Health in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Biliary Cholangitis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.