Dr. Frederick Verdonik, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Verdonik, PHD is a Psychologist in Jamestown, NY.
Dr. Verdonik works at
Locations
Womans Christian Association207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 487-0141
Jamestown Psychiatric Group305 E Fairmount Ave Unit 7, Lakewood, NY 14750 Directions (716) 526-4041
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor takes his time to listen to patient.
About Dr. Frederick Verdonik, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1942291968
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdonik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdonik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdonik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verdonik works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdonik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdonik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verdonik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verdonik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.