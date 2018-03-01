Dr. Van Hook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Van Hook, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Van Hook, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WYOMING VALLEY HEALTH CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 N El Dorado Pl Ste B250, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 731-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It is worth it to me to set aside $150/mo and go to Dr. Van Hook. My family has high regard for him for the very good care he gave my mother 20 years ago. He is smart, practices medicine carefully, and keeps up to date with medical advances. AND he enjoys chatting with patients during regular visits. The office staff are very good also. Dr. Van Hook stresses "preventive maintenance" -- he treats what ails you but also suggests ways to keep well and remain mobile over the long haul.
About Dr. Frederick Van Hook, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WYOMING VALLEY HEALTH CARE SYSTEM
