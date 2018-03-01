See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Frederick Van Hook, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (8)
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Van Hook, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WYOMING VALLEY HEALTH CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1200 N El Dorado Pl Ste B250, Tucson, AZ 85715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 731-1191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Osteoporosis
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 01, 2018
It is worth it to me to set aside $150/mo and go to Dr. Van Hook. My family has high regard for him for the very good care he gave my mother 20 years ago. He is smart, practices medicine carefully, and keeps up to date with medical advances. AND he enjoys chatting with patients during regular visits. The office staff are very good also. Dr. Van Hook stresses "preventive maintenance" -- he treats what ails you but also suggests ways to keep well and remain mobile over the long haul.
C Elson in Tucson AZ — Mar 01, 2018
About Dr. Frederick Van Hook, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497703300
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • WYOMING VALLEY HEALTH CARE SYSTEM
