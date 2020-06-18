See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Burien, WA
Pulmonary Disease
4 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick Troncales, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burien, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Troncales works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 404, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon

Nancy Batayola — Jun 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Frederick Troncales, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • English
  • Male
  • 1851484398
  • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
  • St. Anne Hospital

Dr. Frederick Troncales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troncales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Troncales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Troncales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Troncales works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Burien in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Troncales’s profile.

Dr. Troncales has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troncales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Troncales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troncales.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troncales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troncales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

