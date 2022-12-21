See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Frederick Trent, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (274)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frederick Trent, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Fla

Dr. Trent works at Respiratory Care & Sleep Medicine - Baptist Beaches in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Respiratory Care & Sleep Medicine - Baptist Beaches
    1370 13th Ave S Ste 220, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 886-9686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Laser Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 274 ratings
    Patient Ratings (274)
    5 Star
    (268)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Always willing to answer questions and take his time with you. I would definitely recommend!
    Kerri B. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Frederick Trent, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982677712
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Fla
    Residency
    • U Utah
    Internship
    • Berkshire Medical Center Inc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Trent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trent works at Respiratory Care & Sleep Medicine - Baptist Beaches in Jacksonville Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trent’s profile.

    Dr. Trent has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    274 patients have reviewed Dr. Trent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

