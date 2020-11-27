Dr. Frederick Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Todd, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Todd, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4927 S Collins St Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 467-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He knew he stuff
About Dr. Frederick Todd, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Univ. Of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas at Austin
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
