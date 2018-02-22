See All Nephrologists in Bryan, TX
Nephrology
40 years of experience
Dr. Frederick Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital, CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Tan works at Julie Lim in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julie W Lim MD
    2801 E 29th St Ste 117, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 774-3960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
  • CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital
  • CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital
  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 22, 2018
    About Dr. Frederick Tan, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Filipino
    • 1689698615
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown Univ/Miriam Hospital
    • Brown Univ/The Miriam Hospital
    • Chinese Gen Hosp&Med Center
    • University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

