Dr. Frederick Stockton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Stockton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Stockton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry County Hospital, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital.
Dr. Stockton works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 842-3000
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology - Monroe730 N Macomb St Ste 228, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 457-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry County Hospital
- Magruder Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stockton?
Dr. Stockton always takes his time with me and explains in simple terms. I appreciate having him as my cardiologist. He leaves no stone unturned - very thorough!
About Dr. Frederick Stockton, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598769416
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Fairview University Medical Center
- U Minn Affil Hosps
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stockton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stockton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockton works at
Dr. Stockton has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stockton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stockton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stockton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stockton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.