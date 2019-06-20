Overview

Dr. Frederick Stockton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry County Hospital, Magruder Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital.



Dr. Stockton works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.