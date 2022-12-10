Dr. Frederick Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Song, MD
Dr. Frederick Song, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
This was my first time meeting Dr Song. He explained in detail the results of my X-rays and surgery needed. I felt very confident in him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427265131
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Song has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
