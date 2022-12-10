Overview

Dr. Frederick Song, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Song works at PRINCETON ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.