Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Snoy works at
Locations
Urology Group of N. Mex. PC4161 Montgomery Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 872-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have experienced nine bladder cancer surgeries since its onset in 1996, five surgeries within two years prior to meeting Dr. Snoy in 2000. I was in trouble. Another medical professional in the field of urology oncology indicated they had not seen anyone survive beyond six years with the frequency of recurrence and extent of the cancer I had. Dr. Snoy was also initially perplexed by my condition and cancer history, but due to his persistence, knowledge, expertise and four surgeries, I have been cancer free for the last 17 years. Even confirmed cancer free by other urology oncologists since my last surgery, they were amazed considering the extent of my cancer history. Although he initially seemed a bit aloof, Dr. Snoy answered my questions even before I thought of them because he took the time to explain what was going on. He was very professional, extremely knowledgeable, personable, and truly caring and compassionate. I miss him since his retirement. Thank you, Dr. Snoy! SIX STARS!
About Dr. Frederick Snoy, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518068535
Education & Certifications
- U NM
- U NM Hosps
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
