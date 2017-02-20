Dr. Frederick Slogoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slogoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Slogoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Slogoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Slogoff works at
Locations
-
1
ONS Stamford5 High Ridge Park Ste 104, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 869-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slogoff?
Dr. Fred Slogoff is the ONLY physician I have ever TOTALLY trusted! If you care about your health, you MUST see him. He will take the time to listen to your concerns, fully examine you, assess you, refer you to appropriate specialists (if need be), and will truly care about your ENTIRE well-being, body and soul. He is a genius, not only with emotional health but is truly the best diagnostician I have ever encountered. His staff is the BEST! Kim will treat you with "kid gloves".
About Dr. Frederick Slogoff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457463002
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slogoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slogoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slogoff works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Slogoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slogoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slogoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slogoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.