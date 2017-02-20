Overview

Dr. Frederick Slogoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Slogoff works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

