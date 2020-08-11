See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Akron, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Frederick Slezak, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Slezak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Slezak works at Frederick Slezak in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frederick Slezak
    Frederick Slezak
95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304
(330) 564-0728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Incisional Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2020
    It has been 10 Years since my Colon surgery for Diverticulitis with Dr Slezak. He changed my life, no more trips to the ER 4-5 times a year. I was able to recover quickly and went home in three days and have been able to go back to a normal life with no issues. God Bless him and his staff. Thank you!
    Dan Kodosky — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. Frederick Slezak, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508862483
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carle Foundation Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Akron City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Akron Univsity
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
