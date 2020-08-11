Dr. Frederick Slezak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slezak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Slezak, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Slezak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
Frederick Slezak95 Arch St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 564-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It has been 10 Years since my Colon surgery for Diverticulitis with Dr Slezak. He changed my life, no more trips to the ER 4-5 times a year. I was able to recover quickly and went home in three days and have been able to go back to a normal life with no issues. God Bless him and his staff. Thank you!
About Dr. Frederick Slezak, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1508862483
Education & Certifications
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Akron City Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Akron Univsity
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slezak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slezak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slezak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Slezak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slezak.
