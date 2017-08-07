Overview

Dr. Frederick Singer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Singer works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.