Dr. Frederick Singer, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Singer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
John Wayne Cancer Institute Clinical Laboratory2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Tricare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
This is my absolute best Doctor experience. I found Dr. Singer Experience, knowledgeable and friendly. I have had a series of nine Endocrine/Bone density tests advised by him after one office visit and instead of me coming back in to discus the results he called the next day with the details of my tests and their implications.
About Dr. Frederick Singer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.