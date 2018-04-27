Dr. Frederick Simonie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Simonie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Simonie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Simonie works at
Locations
-
1
Frederick S. Simonie M.d. P.c.10210 N 92nd St Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 314-1189
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simonie?
The best there is. Saved my life. Spends all the time you need. Thorough v
About Dr. Frederick Simonie, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1932165958
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonie works at
Dr. Simonie has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Tachycardia and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.