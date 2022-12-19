Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD
Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School Of Medicine Atlanta Ga and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Vascular Associates, LLC1836 Florida Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 399-3502
Vascular Associates, LLC877 3rd St Ste 3, Chipley, FL 32428 Directions (850) 399-3504
Vascular Associates, LLC10800 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste 300, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 916-5514
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Awesome doctor and staff! Great full for a Godly man serving us. Thank you!
About Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215919220
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
- Atlanta Med Center
- Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School Of Medicine Atlanta Ga
- General Surgery
