Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School Of Medicine Atlanta Ga and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Shuler works at Vascular Associates, LLC in Panama City, FL with other offices in Chipley, FL and Panama City Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vascular Associates, LLC
    1836 Florida Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 399-3502
    Vascular Associates, LLC
    877 3rd St Ste 3, Chipley, FL 32428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 399-3504
    Vascular Associates, LLC
    10800 Panama City Beach Pkwy Ste 300, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-5514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins

Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mild Allergy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 19, 2022
    Awesome doctor and staff! Great full for a Godly man serving us. Thank you!
    Reba Chance — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Frederick Shuler, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215919220
    Education & Certifications

    • ATLANTA MEDICAL CENTER
    • Atlanta Med Center
    • Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University School Of Medicine Atlanta Ga
    • General Surgery
