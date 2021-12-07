Dr. Frederick Shieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Shieh, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Shieh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
The Gastroenterology Group of New Jersey at SMG75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Scarsdale Medical Gastroenterology600 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 301, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 723-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shieh is excellent! As a clinician, I highly recommend Dr. Shieh because of his thoroughness, accuracy and professionalism. His explanations and follow up plans are clear. I will definitely recommend Dr. Shieh to my friends, family, professional colleagues, and people in the community. David McSwigan PT
About Dr. Frederick Shieh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1801918917
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shieh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.
