Dr. Frederick Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Sherman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida- Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-8221
-
2
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches1397 Medical Park Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 967-5033
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sherman has the bedside manner I wish all doctors had. His focus is on you and it shows. It’s like being with a friend of the family who happens to be a doctor.
About Dr. Frederick Sherman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1255302584
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Boston University - B.S. Biology, Hispanic Language, and Literature (Cum Laude, Dean's List)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
