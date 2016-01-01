Overview

Dr. Frederick Shannon, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shannon works at Pediatric Orthopedics SW FL in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.