Dr. Frederick Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Schultz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Latrobe, PA.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-1650
Latrobe Area Hospital Tcc121 W 2nd Ave, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-1650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been a patient of Dr. Schultz for 19 years. Our foster agency contacted Latrobe Mental Health, and we were very fortunate in their selection of his doctor. He has been with us thru thick and thin, many decisions about meds and getting the right one. And he knows meds well and behavioral issues, and is the right doctor!
About Dr. Frederick Schultz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1942286141
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Dr. Schultz works at
