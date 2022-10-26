Dr. Frederick Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Schroeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Schroeder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Locations
-
1
Evans & Schroeder MD PA200 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 841-7723Tuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?
The doctor did a total knee replacement for my husband and it was the best decision we have ever made. He is an excellent doctor. The treatment of the girls at the reception was wonderful, Maria was with us at all times and the Dr. is an angel. His team is the best. Next year we hope to be able to operate on my husband's other knee. His recovery was excellent. Thanks Luis A Rivera Ramos
About Dr. Frederick Schroeder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.