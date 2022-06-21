Dr. Frederick Schaller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Schaller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Schaller, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Schaller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates3131 La Canada St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 933-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaller?
I was fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Schaller for my cardiac needs. I was 85+ when the situation arose. He was very honest with me as to how my age played a role in my options while still researching and looking for the best course of action. I am 3 years post-op and remain grateful to have placed my heart health in his able hands.
About Dr. Frederick Schaller, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1225086382
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- POH Medical Center
- Michigan State University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaller works at
Dr. Schaller speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.