Overview

Dr. Frederick Scavone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Scavone works at Palmetto Podiatry Institute in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.