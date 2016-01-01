Overview

Dr. Frederick Sauerburger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from West Virginia University.



Dr. Sauerburger works at Frederick J. Sauerburger, MD, PA in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.