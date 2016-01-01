Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sailes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD
Dr. Frederick Sailes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
MS Premier Plastic Surgery160 Fountains Blvd Ste B, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 981-2525
Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 537-7457
Arizona Acute Care Surgery Pllc7425 E Shea Blvd Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (610) 564-9042
Aesthetic Physicians of Massachusetts PC450 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 101, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 670-7957
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sailes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sailes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sailes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sailes has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sailes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sailes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sailes.
