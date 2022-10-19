Dr. Frederick Ruymann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruymann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Ruymann, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Ruymann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Locations
CCHC General and Specialty Surgery105 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 430-3322MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced two frightening times when food got stuck in my esophagus. I called rescue as I felt as if I was going to choke/suffocate. The rescue team helped me to calm down and to drink water very slowly until the food passed. Passing the food was very painful. My Primary Care Physician referred me to Dr. Ruymann for a consult. The consultation was thorough and I felt relaxed in his manner as he was very insightful and understanding. He answered my questions and addressed my concerns with easy and unhurried answers. We decided to schedule an endoscopy which would enable him to diagnose my situation. Before and after the endoscopy, Dr. Ruymann was right there to see how I was feeling and to answer questions. During the endoscopy he was able to see that stomach acid was affecting my esophagus to a dangerous level. He was able to stretch my esophagus during the endoscopy. He prescribed Pantoprazol for controlling my stomach acid. Before I left he gave me a printout of my endoscopy results that included photos. I also received a summary of the procedure and a follow-up care printout. Because biopsies we're performed, Dr. Ruymann called me as soon as he had results and followed up that call with a letter. A follow-up procedure was scheduled three months later to prove healing. I have had no pain or swallowing issues since. I thank Dr. Ruymann and his staff for such wonderful care.
About Dr. Frederick Ruymann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
