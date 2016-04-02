Dr. Frederick Rutkovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Rutkovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frederick Rutkovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. Rutkovsky works at
North Shore Cardiac imaging2035 Lakeville Rd Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 328-9797
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great Dr A+
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1477651123
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rutkovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutkovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutkovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutkovsky works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutkovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutkovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutkovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutkovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.