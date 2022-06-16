Dr. Frederick Rothberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Rothberg, DPM
Dr. Frederick Rothberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ.
Ocean Medical Imaging Womens Center9 Mule Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-1535
Senior Care of Brick2125 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 892-4548
Southern Ocean Medical Group, PC27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-2, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 370-4222
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothberg?
Consummate professional. Friendly. Caring. Extremely thorough. I've been using Dr Fred for more than a decade and have the utmost faith in his medical care. Highly recommended!
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1033115738
Dr. Rothberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothberg has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothberg speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothberg.
