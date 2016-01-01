Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frederick Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
County of San Luis Obispo2191 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 781-5500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Frederick Rosen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
