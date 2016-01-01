See All Dermatologists in Lapeer, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO is a dermatologist in Lapeer, MI. He currently practices at Roberts Dermatology Center PC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roberts Dermatology Center PC
    3273 Davison Rd Ste 5, Lapeer, MI 48446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 245-7766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Priority Health

About Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1871591164
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frederick Roberts, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

