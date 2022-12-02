Overview

Dr. Frederick Reynolds, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Reynolds works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - General Surgery in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.