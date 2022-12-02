Dr. Frederick Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Reynolds, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - General Surgery1 West Ave Ste 125, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 693-4418Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
This talented man saved my life twice and after that improved the quality of my life with HS. He's a good man skilled in his art. I have and would trust him with my life any time.
About Dr. Frederick Reynolds, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164442711
Education & Certifications
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
