Dr. Frederick Rapoport, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (7)
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frederick Rapoport, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Rapoport works at Tribecca Radiation Oncology in New York, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tribecca Radiation Oncology
    Tribecca Radiation Oncology
408 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
(646) 486-2200
  2. 2
    Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC
    Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC
160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016
(914) 299-8404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)

Treatment frequency



Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 09, 2022
Dr Rappaport is a phenomenal provider who cares dearly for his patients. He has been my grandmother's oncologist for over 6 years and she has received wonderful care, abundance of support and kindness through out her time with him. My family is grateful to have him on her care team.
Alice — Dec 09, 2022
About Dr. Frederick Rapoport, MD

Specialties
  Medical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1134125255
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Rapoport works at Tribecca Radiation Oncology in New York, NY.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

