Dr. Frederick Rapoport, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Rapoport, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Tribecca Radiation Oncology408 Broadway, New York, NY 10013 Directions (646) 486-2200
Metro Lithotriptor Associates PC160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (914) 299-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rappaport is a phenomenal provider who cares dearly for his patients. He has been my grandmother’s oncologist for over 6 years and she has received wonderful care, abundance of support and kindness through out her time with him. My family is grateful to have him on her care team.
About Dr. Frederick Rapoport, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.
