Dr. Frederick Quarles, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick Quarles, MD is a Dermatologist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Quarles works at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    5630 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 455-5009
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Virginia Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center
    1035 Champions Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 967-0790
    Frederick Quarles
    4164 Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 17, 2020
    Dr. Quarles has been my dermatologist for at least 15 years. I trust him and feel that he takes good care of me (I had a sarcoma on my back diagnosed years ago). It's time for my yearly exam and I'll be making an appointment soon. I'm shocked at what I am reading from other patients; I find him friendly and personable. I recommend him highly.
    — Jun 17, 2020
    About Dr. Frederick Quarles, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508834532
    Education & Certifications

    • howard university hospital
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • University of Michigan
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Quarles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quarles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quarles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quarles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quarles has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quarles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Quarles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quarles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quarles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quarles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

