Dr. Frederick Pearson Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Pearson Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Pearson Sr works at
Locations
Frederick N Pearson MD9055 Chevrolet Dr Ste 204, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 465-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick Pearson Sr, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1710965660
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson Sr has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.