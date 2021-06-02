Dr. Frederick Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Patterson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 242 Mason Ave Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6494
2
Dr. Edward Yu1110 South Ave Ste 300, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 226-4645
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It is very rare to find a physician as this. He spent quality time with me and went through my whole medical and family history. Very thorough and patient
About Dr. Frederick Patterson, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1871516880
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- National Capital Consortium
- Walter Reed
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
