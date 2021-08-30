Overview

Dr. Frederick Opper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Opper works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.