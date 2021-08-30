Dr. Frederick Opper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Opper, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Opper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Opper works at
Locations
Novant Health Wilmington Endoscopy Center1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 343-0447
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely, feel very lucky/fortunate/grateful to have found him. The same for his office staff. Thank you. Ritapasek@yahoo.com
About Dr. Frederick Opper, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Opper works at
Dr. Opper has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Opper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.