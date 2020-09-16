Overview

Dr. Frederick Nunnally, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Nunnally works at ENT South, PC in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.