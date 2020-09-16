Dr. Frederick Nunnally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunnally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Nunnally, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Nunnally, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Locations
ENT South, PC4550 W Main St Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind staff! Dr. Nunnly was prompt, kind and informative and his nurse was so sweet! Will definitely see this team in the future!
About Dr. Frederick Nunnally, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1689636086
Education & Certifications
- University Tn Med Center
- University of Florida
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Hendrix College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunnally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunnally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunnally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunnally has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunnally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunnally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunnally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunnally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunnally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.