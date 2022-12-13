Overview

Dr. Frederick Morgan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Orthopaedic Center of the Virginias in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.