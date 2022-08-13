Dr. Frederick Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists-Riverside2627 Riverside Ave Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moore was extremely thorough. He looked at my test results and helped me come up with some beginning solutions. Dr Moore and his staff were kind, listened and helpful.
About Dr. Frederick Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- US Naval Academy
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
