Dr. Frederick Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Min, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Min, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Min works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (552) 555-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Min?
Very professional, nice and kind
About Dr. Frederick Min, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366682429
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min works at
Dr. Min has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Min on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.