Overview

Dr. Frederick Min, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Min works at Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.