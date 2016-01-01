See All Podiatrists in Fort Carson, CO
Overview

Dr. Frederick Mechanik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Carson, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Mechanik works at Frederick S. Mechanik, DPM in Fort Carson, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick S. Mechanik, DPM
    1650 Cochrane Cir, Fort Carson, CO 80913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 526-7435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Frederick Mechanik, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699738682
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
