Overview

Dr. Frederick McClimans, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ft. Worth Medical Center



Dr. McClimans works at 360 Ortho and Spine in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.