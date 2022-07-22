Dr. Frederick Marciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Marciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frederick Marciano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7242 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 425-8004
2
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600
3
Surgsys LLC7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 425-8004
4
Lincoln Wellness and Family Care PC19841 N 27th Ave Ste 304, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 562-5050
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Compassionate dr who listens to what you have to say. Addresses all your concerns & explains everything in detail.
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841286390
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurosurgery
