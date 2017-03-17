See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Frederick Long, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Frederick Long, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Long works at Hayes Brunswick & Partners LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hayes Brunswick & Partners LLC
    30 E 60th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10022 (212) 421-8115

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 17, 2017
    Mar 17, 2017
I am surprised by the negative reviews. I saw Dr. Long for close to 4 years and only stopped seeing him when I moved to another city. During this time I found him to be very compassionate and responsive. It was obvious to me that he means well and only wants to help. He's a psychiatrist, not a psychotherapist. His role is to prescribe medication and he did that for me with skill and care. No complaints.
    Brooklyn, NY — Mar 17, 2017
    About Dr. Frederick Long, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295832939
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • HARVARD MED SCH
