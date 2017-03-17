Overview

Dr. Frederick Long, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Long works at Hayes Brunswick & Partners LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.