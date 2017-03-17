Dr. Frederick Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Long, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
-
1
Hayes Brunswick & Partners LLC30 E 60th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 421-8115
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
I am surprised by the negative reviews. I saw Dr. Long for close to 4 years and only stopped seeing him when I moved to another city. During this time I found him to be very compassionate and responsive. It was obvious to me that he means well and only wants to help. He's a psychiatrist, not a psychotherapist. His role is to prescribe medication and he did that for me with skill and care. No complaints.
About Dr. Frederick Long, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295832939
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- HARVARD MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.