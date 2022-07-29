Overview

Dr. Frederick Lindberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.



Dr. Lindberg works at Lakeside Community Hlth Med Grp in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.