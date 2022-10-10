Dr. Frederick Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Villa Medical Group2155 E Villa St, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 797-7470Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Lee and His Son who is also Dr. Lee! There are both in the same field and they help me out in improving my health. I need their help to help me continue helping with my health condition like Diabetes and Obesity including High Cholesterol also My improveHormones growth due to my Prader Willi’s Syndrome genetic where the Hormone Growth is imbalance incorrectly! I do have Hypothyroidism. I do need to improve the balance of my Hormones Growth with Biogenetic Hormones immediately otherwise my bones are going to become brittle in a few years or so and they will break apart! I will not want that to happen to me!
About Dr. Frederick Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1063508679
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UCLA-Sepulveda VA Hosp
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
