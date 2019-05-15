Overview

Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Leaf works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.