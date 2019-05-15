See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Leaf works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Blink Optical LLC
    904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4748
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-4716

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Hair Loss

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 15, 2019
    Dr. Leaf spotted Stage Zero melanoma on the back of my calf. I wasn't even the patient that day. My son was in for a procedure and he noticed it. Lucky for me, I was wearing shorts allowing visibility to my calf. He sent me to a specialist to have the mole removed. I am well, but make annual treks from California (where I now live) for my check-up with Dr. Leaf. He is much more thorough than the "assembly line" dermatology practices I checked out when moving to California.
    — May 15, 2019
    • Dermatology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588679252
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Frederick Leaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leaf works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Leaf’s profile.

    Dr. Leaf has seen patients for Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

